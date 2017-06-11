Trump calls ex-FBI chief Comey 'cowardly' in tweetstorm

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

NurPhoto

Sunday is rarely a day of rest for Donald Trump's Twitter account.

The president seems to wake up on Holy Days with an unholy need to express his most inner thoughts before, one imagines, even having breakfast.

Today's four sermons from the golf club included this: "I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!'"

The president appears still to be smarting from testimony the former FBI director offered the Senate on Thursday, in which he explained that there had been a "massive effort" on the part of Russia to affect the US elections.

The notion, however, that Comey is some sort of leaker -- in the style of Edward Snowden, for example -- perplexes some. Trump is specifically referring to details of conversations he had with Comey which the latter freely admitted he'd had a friend pass to the press.

Reports suggest that Comey's reaction to the president believing this was illegal was "laughter." But to call the former FBI director "cowardly" seems yet another string to the Trumpist bow of insults (Crooked HIllary, Lyin' Ted etc.)

The president didn't confine himself to Comey on Sunday, however.

His other themes were that the so-called fake mainstream media doesn't report "great economic news" and that the Democrats have no message, but are mere obstructionists. This may have some accuracy, though some might say that opposition parties have been that way for quite a while now.

Ultimately, this Sunday tweetstorm suggests the president has no intention of giving up this megaphone through his phone.

Some White House staff are said to be desperate for him to stop tweeting, fearing Twitter will be his undoing.

Some might fear that Twitter is, in fact, a considerable proportion of his doings as president.