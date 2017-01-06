Trump, beware! Kim Kardashian is back on social media

Up Next LG's G6 phone will lose the modular gimmick

Donald Trump has proved to be an expert in social media that stirs.

But does he know how to post alluring selfies? He does not. Can he truly move the social media numbers that Kim Kardashian can? He cannot.

That's why the world is breathing a sigh of hope that Kardashian has this week returned to an international arena that, in many ways, she owns: social media.

The self-branding icon took a break from the online social scene after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October.

On Tuesday, she tiptoed back to Instagram with a picture of her family. Then she adorned Snapchat with her first selfie of 2017.

The image showed her sitting with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sporting a removable lip ring, no less. She was also making a peace sign, a clear political statement for our troubled times.

This is where her power may now lie.

When Trump posts a tweet, it often garners 50,000 to 100,000 likes. Please keep away from sharp objects and even sharper people when I tell you that Kardashian's family photo has now enjoyed more than 4 million likes on Instagram. That is 4 million people offering spontaneous adulation, just like that.

Kardashian is back on Twitter too. She's posted several pictures of herself and her two children. One emitted on Wednesday has already enjoyed 224,000 likes and 46,000 retweets.

By the way, Trump has 18.8 million followers on Twitter. Kardashian dwarfs him with 49.4 million followers on the site.

Please consider the potential of that popular power. Imagine if she got together with a few gray-suits such as Mitt Romney, Cory Booker and Seth Meyers to create the Kardocrat Party. It could attract followers, aka voters, by linking politics to popular activities.

It could make selfies compulsory at polling stations, something that would please Justin Timberlake. It could offer daily style tips on social media and decree particular colors for particular political issues. Sample tweet: "Today we're trying to get a new health care plan approved. Everyone wear white."

I hear you scoffing already. I hear you saying that she's just a reality TV star who'd be totally out of her depth in the difficult world of politics.

And I pause to let you consider what you just said.