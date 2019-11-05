Trump becomes ultimate Florida Man thanks to Daily Show browser add-on

Bryan Woolston/Getty Images

The Florida Man meme is well-known, poking fun at bizarre crimes ("Florida man arrested for fried-chicken attack on his girlfriend") and happenings ("Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell") from the Sunshine State. There's even a birthday challenge that lets you can claim your own weird Florida happening by searching "Florida Man" and your birthday.

Now that President Donald Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, has changed his primary residence from New York to Florida, he's also become a Florida Man. And late-night talk show The Daily Show has created a browser extension that changes the president's name to "Florida Man," leading to some pretty quirky headlines.

Florida Man changed his permanent residence to Florida, so we made a browser extension that changes his name to "Florida Man."



Download: https://t.co/uubJXc41sV pic.twitter.com/TFZBI5AT9Y — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 5, 2019

The browser extension, available for Chrome and Firefox at MakeTrumpFloridaMan.com, does exactly as promised, meaning a CBS News story on Trump's state change becomes "Lifelong New Yorker Florida Man moving primary residence to Florida," and turning its lead sentence into, "Florida Man has changed his primary residence from Florida Man Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in Florida."

It also works for Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., meaning a story about him becomes "Florida Man Jr. says there are very few people his dad can fully trust." And as a Twitter user pointed out, it installs Florida Man Jr. as executive vice president not of the Trump Organization, but of the Florida Man Organization.

The extension doesn't just work for headlines.

It also works where the president is mentioned in online comments. "I will never uninstall this," wrote one Twitter user.

It's not the first Trump-themed -- er, Florida Man-themed -- browser extension. There's also one called Make America Kittens Again, which replaces all photos of the president on the web with photos of kittens.