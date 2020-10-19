CNET también está disponible en español.

Trump and Biden mics will be muted in the final presidential debate

The debate commission has adopted new rules for this week's debate, AP reports.

The first debate between Trump and Biden saw continual interruptions.

The final presidential debate between current US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will give the moderator the power to mute their microphones, AP reported late Monday. This would mean both candidates get to finish their two minutes of response time uninterrupted after the first debate saw continual interruptions.

"Under the green upon debate rules, each candidate is to have two minutes of uninterrupted time to make remarks," a statement from the Commission on Presidential Debates, tweeted by AP, said. "The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor."

During open discussion, however, both mics will be open.

The Commission on Presidential Debates didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

