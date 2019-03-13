CNET también está disponible en español.

Trump: All Boeing 737 Max 8 planes are grounded 'immediately'

The president said the FAA will make an announcement shortly.

The US is grounding Boeing 737 Max aircrafts following a crash in Ethiopia.

 Wang Shoubao via Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that all of Boeing's 737 Max planes will be grounded "effective immediately," following two deadly crashes in recent months. 

The president made the announcement during a White House meeting on drugs at the southern border, according to CBS News. Trump said the Federal Aviation Administration will make an announcement shortly.

This is a developing story. 

