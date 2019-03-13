Trump: All Boeing 737 Max 8 planes are grounded 'immediately'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that all of Boeing's 737 Max planes will be grounded "effective immediately," following two deadly crashes in recent months.
The president made the announcement during a White House meeting on drugs at the southern border, according to CBS News. Trump said the Federal Aviation Administration will make an announcement shortly.
This is a developing story.
