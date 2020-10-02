Trump administration's Census 2020 violations 'must stop,' judge says

Angela Lang/CNET

A US federal judge expressed frustration with the Commerce Department's push to end the 2020 Census on Oct. 5 instead of the previously ordered Oct. 31 on Thursday, saying the Trump administration's violations of her court order "must stop."

"Defendants' dissemination of erroneous information; lurching from one hasty, unexplained plan to the next; and unlawful sacrifices of completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census are upending the status quo, violating the Injunction Order, and undermining the credibility of the Census Bureau and the 2020 Census," US District Judge Lucy Koh said Thursday.

Read more: Census 2020: Armed with the iPhone 8, canvassers are going modern

Koh was particularly bothered by how Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the new target date on Monday, as previously noted by Bloomberg. The department sent a one-sentence tweet, followed by an identical press release.

"The Secretary of Commerce has announced a target date of October 5, 2020 to conclude 2020 Census self-response and field data collection operations," they both read.

The Commerce Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.