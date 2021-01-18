Érika García / CNET

The Trump administration hit Huawei's US suppliers, including Intel, with restrictions days before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, Reuters reported Sunday. It'll apparently reject many applications to supply the Chinese telecom as well.

Huawei was added to the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List in May 2019, following an executive order from President Donald Trump effectively banning the company from US communications networks.

The US initially offered a reprieve to companies, allowing them to work with Huawei through a temporary general license, but the Commerce Department accused the company of exploiting the rules to continue using American technology in its semiconductor design. It tightened those rules in August 2020 and said the temporary general license wouldn't be extended further.

It's unclear what stance the incoming Biden administration will take on Huawei, but the US government's actions are a result of long-standing national security concerns that Huawei has close ties with the Chinese government -- a charge the company has repeatedly denied.

Neither Huawei, Intel, the Commerce Department nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.

