Trump admin drops attempt to unmask anti-Trump Twitter account

Andrew Burton, Getty Images

The Trump administration informed Twitter today that it no longer demands the identity of the anti-Trump Twitter account. This happened a day after Twitter sued the U.S. government over the order to unmask this account, citing that "could have a grave chilling effect on the speech of that account in particular and on the many other 'alternative agency' accounts that have been created to voice dissent to government policies."

We want to thank @twitter and @aclu for standing up for the right of free anonymous speech. Thank you resistance for standing up for us. https://t.co/6PdwZIJ2xP — ALT🛂 Immigration (@ALT_uscis) April 7, 2017

The Twitter account in question is @ALT_USCIS where USCIS is the acronym for United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is part of Department of Homeland Security. The account, which has more than 150k followers, calls itself the "Immigration resistance" and states it doesn't represent DHS or USCIS. It has been twitting messages highly critical of the Trump administration on immigration and other matters.

The Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. Twitter informed that it withdrew the lawsuit because the government dropped its request.