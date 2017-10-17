Trudeau welcomes Google with Toronto tech paradise

Sidewalk Labs

On Tuesday in Toronto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Alphabet Google's parent company will develop a portion of the waterfront along Lake Ontario. The development will house Sidewalk Labs a unit of Alphabet focused on innovation in urban environments.

In an announcement made alongside Toronto's mayor John Tory and Eric Schmidt Alphabet's executive chairman, Trudeau said, "This project offers unprecedented opportunities for Canadian innovators and will create thousands of good, middle class jobs."

According to The Globe and Mail, Google's Canadian headquarters will be relocating to the 12-acre site.

Schmidt said that "we are making a bold bet that innovation technology and forward-thinking urban design can make fundamental improvements in city life".

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Google Headquarters will move to the Toronto Waterfront #WaterfrontToronto @CP24 pic.twitter.com/Rkkh5npjYS — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) October 17, 2017

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.