Tripwire Interactive CEO steps down after supporting Texas abortion law

Tripwire Interactive, the developer of the Killing Floor series and Manhunter, replaced its chief executive officer over the Labor Day weekend following the now-former CEO John Gibson showing support for Texas' near-total ban on abortions. The company said on Monday it replaced him and has a new interim CEO.

"The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company," the company said in a statement Monday. "His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment."

Gibson tweeted on Saturday his support for the Texas law after the US Supreme Court decided not to block it on Sept. 1, the day it would go into effect.

"Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat," Gibson said on Twitter. "As an entertainer I don't get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer."

Following his tweet, Gibson received a wave of criticism, including from Shipwright Studios and Torn Banner Studios, two companies that have partnered with Tripwire.

Replacing Gibson as interim CEO will be Alan Wilson, a co-founder of the company and the vice president. Gibson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Texas' near-total ban on abortions, known as Senate Bill 8, outlaws abortions after six weeks, before most people know they're pregnant. It's one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law allows private individuals to sue anyone seeking an abortion as well as those who "aid or abet" an abortion. A pro-life organization created a whistleblower site for individuals to report those who received an abortion, but the site has since been removed by its domain provider.