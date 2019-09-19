Travel app TripIt now offers Neighborhood Safety Scores

TripIt

Popular travel-planning app TripIt unveiled new features Thursday aimed at helping women and LGBTQ travelers navigate neighborhoods safely. The app's new Neighborhood Safety Scores include the following categories: physical harm, women's safety, health and medical, political freedoms, theft and LGBTQ safety. The app also displays a separate day and night safety rating for each neighborhood.

"The last thing you want to worry about when you're on a trip is the safety of the areas you're visiting," said Jen Moyse, director of product for TripIt from Concur, "and a neighborhood can change drastically from light to dark. Having access to ratings for both day and night can help anyone make safer decisions, whether you've been there before, or you're traveling someplace new."

TripIt will also support iOS 13 Dark Mode. For Android users, TripIt released new features that include a dark theme, smart lock compatibility and the ability to check in to a flight from an app notification.

Neighborhood safety scores are available on the free versions of TripIt's Android and iOS mobile apps. For international travelers, TripIt Pro ($49 annually) now also offers logistic information for 180 countries, including embassy contacts, currency conversions, socket and plug requirements, required vaccinations and tipping advice.

