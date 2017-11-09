TripAdvisor adds warning badges to potentially dangerous businesses

Screenshot by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

TripAdvisor has started adding warnings to business pages where public safety issues -- including sexual assault -- have been reported.

"We have decided to introduce a new 'badge' notification that will be displayed on a business' listing page when an issue relating to that business is reported on by credible media sources, such as issues around health and safety or allegations of discrimination." A spokesperson told CNET.

"We've made the decision to badge several hotels in Mexico, most recently reported on within the press for having issues with tainted alcohol and sexual assault."

The badges will remain on a company's page for three months, but will be extended for longer if reports persist.

"The aim of the badge is to alert travellers to issues they may want to more fully research outside of TripAdvisor."

Now Playing: Watch this: Live like a local on your vacation

TripAdvisor came under fire recently, TechCrunch reports, for removing a review in which the writer described being raped at a hotel resort. TripAdvisor restored the review and the resort is one of the businesses that features the new warning badge.