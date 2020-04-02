A trio of free games worth $45 is available for download at Epic this week

Epic

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you're probably aware that Epic Games gives away one or more free games each week. For this first week of April, Epic is giving away three games that offer you a little bit of everything: some party game action, some exploration, a bit of adventure, and even a dash of combat. Between now and April 9, you can snag Drawful 2 and Gone Home for either Windows or Mac, and Hob for Windows only. The total retail value of these games is $45.

Want even more free games? Amazon is giving Prime subscribers 5 free games worth over $100, so be sure to check that out as well. Spoiler alert: One of the titles is a remastered version of Turok, a dinosaur-hunting first-person shooter I remember playing the heck out of back in the day.

Enjoy!

Epic Drawful 2 comes from Jackbox Games, creator of the Jackbox Party Pack and many other awesome party games. Drawful 2 is a Pictionary-like group game in which the object is to sketch a picture on your phone or tablet based on a text prompt, and then everyone gets to vote on what the picture represents. Because we're all social-distancing right now, you can also play Drawful remotely with far-flung friends and relatives.

Epic In this adventure game, you arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty -- where did everyone go? Put on your exploration and detective caps, because you'll need to explore, investigate and unravel the mystery.

Epic Hob is a vibrant, suspenseful action-adventure game presented completely without text or dialog. As you explore the world, you'll get to solve puzzles, take part in combat and repair the world you're inhabiting.

