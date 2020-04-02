CNET también está disponible en español.

A trio of free games worth $45 is available for download at Epic this week

This week's freebies: Download Drawful 2, Gone Home and Hob anytime before April 9, after which they return to full price.

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you're probably aware that Epic Games gives away one or more free games each week. For this first week of April, Epic is giving away three games that offer you a little bit of everything: some party game action, some exploration, a bit of adventure, and even a dash of combat. Between now and April 9, you can snag Drawful 2 and Gone Home for either Windows or Mac, and Hob for Windows only. The total retail value of these games is $45. 

Want even more free games? Amazon is giving Prime subscribers 5 free games worth over $100, so be sure to check that out as well. Spoiler alert: One of the titles is a remastered version of Turok, a dinosaur-hunting first-person shooter I remember playing the heck out of back in the day. 

Enjoy!

Drawful 2: Free

You save $10
Drawful 2 comes from Jackbox Games, creator of the Jackbox Party Pack and many other awesome party games. Drawful 2 is a Pictionary-like group game in which the object is to sketch a picture on your phone or tablet based on a text prompt, and then everyone gets to vote on what the picture represents. Because we're all social-distancing right now, you can also play Drawful remotely with far-flung friends and relatives.

Gone Home: Free

You save $15
In this adventure game, you arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty -- where did everyone go? Put on your exploration and detective caps, because you'll need to explore, investigate and unravel the mystery. 

Hob: Free

You save $20
Hob is a vibrant, suspenseful action-adventure game presented completely without text or dialog. As you explore the world, you'll get to solve puzzles, take part in combat and repair the world you're inhabiting. 

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games. 