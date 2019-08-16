Sarah Tew/CNET

Did you know the Nintendo Switch has an educational side? Well, it does if you pair it with a Nintendo Labo Kit. Available in three varieties, these cardboard papercraft-meets-programming kits promise to expand the Switch gaming experience via DIY building and creativity.

They originally sold for $60 to $70 apiece. But for a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has two Nintendo Labo kits on sale for just $24.99 each. The best prices I'm seeing anywhere else: at least $35. (The last time I wrote about these, they were on sale for $40.) Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

The options here include the Variety Kit and Robot Kit. You'll want to read CNET's Labo review to learn more about them, then jump into Bridget Carey's Vehicle Kit deep dive. (Alas, that particular kit is still priced at $70, but you'll still gain some insight into how the kits work overall and how fun they are to use.)

This is, I believe, some all-time-low pricing on these, so grab a kit before they're gone!

Note: This post was published previously and has been updated regarding pricing and availability.

Now playing: Watch this: A week with Nintendo Labo

Mentioned Above Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit $37 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.