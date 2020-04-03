Tribeca, shuttered by coronavirus, revives its VR festival: smaller, virtual, free

Getty Images

For the Tribeca Film Festival's virtual-reality focused Immersive program, the show must -- and will -- go on. In a world locked down by the coronavirus, Tribeca Immersive this year will be different: smaller, free, and virtual.

Three weeks ago, the Tribeca Film Fest -- typically a rite of spring in New York when filmmakers, fans and immersive storytellers flock to theaters and elaborate VR showcases in downtown Manhattan -- postponed the event about six weeks before it was set to begin, after coronavirus containment rules made the massive gathering impossible and unsafe.

"It was a hard pill to swallow, of having worked so hard for an entire year and spent time away from my family...and then it just exploded," said Loren Hammonds, the senior programmer of the Immersive program. But he got through that disappointment quickly, he said. "My responsibilities just kind of shifted, in terms of: Alright, let's continue to take care of the creators, the best way we can."

Starting April 17, the day the Immersive fest was supposed to kick off, Tribeca will revive part of its Immersive program by releasing 15 of the VR short films it had selected to part of the 2020 festival as free downloads on Facebook's Oculus Quest and Oculus Go headset.

It's one of several moves the Tribeca Film Fest announced Friday to keep elements of the fest going. The fest will also let would-be festival-goers from the film industry and press watch participating films on a special online viewing hub. And the awards Tribeca gives out to feature films and shorts by juries of experts will still be presented and announced on tribecafilm.com.

"As human beings, we are navigating uncharted waters," Tribeca Film Fest cofounder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. "While we cannot gather in person to lock arms, laugh, and cry, it's important for us to stay socially and spiritually connected. Tribeca is about resiliency, and we fiercely believe in the power of artists to bring us together. We were founded after the devastation of 9/11 and it's in our DNA to bring communities together through the arts."

The 15 VR films being released were part of Tribeca Immersive's Cinema360 program. Curated into four themes, each collection runs about 30 to 40 minutes long. They'll be available free on the Oculus TV app for Oculus Go and Oculus Quest.

In addition, Oculus is also releasing Tribeca Immersive's VR award-winner last year, The Key, as an app for Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift-S, and Oculus Quest.

Hammonds said he and his team are still working on a plan-B for the festival's so-called Virtual Arcade, typically a large-scale physical exhibit of elaborate, immersive projects. The full list of all projects that were officially selected for the 2020 Immersive program are now listed on Tribeca's website, too.

The Cinema360 program, available free April 17, includes the following short films:

Cinema360 Program 1: Dreams to Remember

These dreamlike experiences are journeys of adventure, from an immigrant worker's poetic and alienating vision of his new home country, to the seemingly impossible first mission to an unexplored moon.



1st Step (International Premiere)—Germany

Project Creators: Joerg Courtial, Maria Courtial1st Step is equal parts documentary and fairy tale, telling the magical story of a dream come true: the Apollo missions. Follow the missions from launch all the way through to return, and find yourself gazing at lunar panoramas re-created from NASA's archival photos.

Project Creator: Within & Fivehundred

Key Collaborator: Deborah's Child

Lizzy takes a walk as she reads a letter from a long lost friend. The road is long and there are many strange and beautiful things to see along the way. Yet Lizzy keeps walking. What is she searching for?

Project Creator: Oleg Nikolaenko

Key Collaborator: Daniil Bakalin

Based on the story Forgotten Kiss by Russian writer Alexander Kuprin, this film tells the beautiful legend of a royal prince, who was kissed by the magic Fairy of the Spring Night. As the prince grew up he kept looking for something incomprehensible, something completely forgotten: the forgotten kiss of the fairy.

Project Creators: Youngyoon Song, Sngmoo Lee

Key Collaborators: Sergio Bromberg, Hyejin Jeon, Jinhyung Kim, Hwaeun Kim

Tharu comes to Korea from Myanmar in hopes of becoming a trained engineer. After a series of experiences as an alien worker in this capitalist country, he realizes that one's dream cannot be found anywhere in the world but where his heart is: his homeland.

Cinema360 Program 2: Seventeen Plus

Future classics in search of cults, this collection of mind-bending narrative experiences is designed for more mature audiences.

A Safe Guide to Dying (World Premiere)—USA

Project Creator: Dimitris Tsilifonis

Key Collaborator: Froso Tsipopoulou

Linus is on a journey to find painless ways to die inside a video game simulation that emulates sensory experiences. While experimenting with different suicide methods, he realizes he cannot log out. Trapped in a digital abyss, a force is set in motion to reconnect Linus with his offline self.

Project Creator: Shao Qing

Ex-military security guard, Mr. S works for a bank and leads the life of a normal working-class man. He fantasizes about a major heist, a dream that becomes reality. This VR film uses abstract metaphor combined with a unique hand-painted art style to create an intense thriller.

Project Creator: Enrique Agudo

Key Collaborator: Tim Deluxe

The Pantheon of Queer Mythology is a window into the world of a collective of Deities that present a way to question, empathize, celebrate, repent, resist, consume, abstract, identify, regenerate, and love in complex times. Step in, dare to learn, be inspired to grow, and enjoy the queerness.

Project Creator: Mihai Grecu

Step inside one of the darkest paintings in the history of art: Goya's Saturn Devouring His Son. You will find yourself alone with mad Saturn himself in the cold and gloomy landscape. Saturnism is a visceral and primitive 360 experience.

Cinema360 Program 3: Kinfolk

Three stories of homes and families.

Ferenj: A Graphic Memoir In VR (World Premiere)—USA, Ethiopia

Project Creator: Ainslee A. Robson

Key Collaborator: Liam Young

Ferenj is a visual dialogue between memory, reality, and the digital in an immersive memoir about Ethiopian-American mixed-race identity.

Project Creator: Diego Kompel

Creator Diego Kompel resurrects fond memories of his grandparents house in this inventive non-fiction work. Compositing 360 footage of the house with actual home movies that help bring the past to life, this experience is an exercise in formalism that draws on the power of remembrance, reverence, and family.

Project Creator: HSU Chih-Yen

Key Collaborators: Kaohsiung Film Archive, Hsu Chih Yen Director Studios, Funique VR Studio

In this beautifully poignant experience, a family gathers at their old house on a summer afternoon. They surround grandma, though she's no longer able to move, react, or hear clearly. As people come and go, the day stretches on—leading to the inevitable end of the gathering.

Cinema360 Program 4: Pure Imagination

Stories of innovation and illusion, with a healthy dose of inspiration.

Lutaw (World Premiere)—USA, Philippines

Project Creator: Samantha Quick

Key Collaborator: Michaela Holland

Like so many others in her remote area of the Philippines, Geramy must swim between the small islands in order to travel to the nearest school. But she's determined to find a better way to commute. This 3D animated experience is made in partnership with Oculus VR for Good and Yellow Boat of Hope.

Project Creator: Sung Sihup

It's Sunday afternoon and an exhausted daddy lies on the couch. Annoyed with his daughter's pestering pleas to play, he falls asleep and wakes up to find her missing. Sensing something awry, daddy quickly realizes that the answer to the mystery lies in her seemingly abandoned dollhouse.

Project Creator: Carol Liu

Key Collaborator: Stan Lai

A newlywed nomad and his wife bask in the flush of new love. He falls asleep then awakens to discover his wife has disappeared. Embarking on a quest to find her, he's led into a life he never dreamed of—one that soon slips beyond his control.

Project Creator: Van Phan

Key Collaborator: Oculus VR for Good

Upstander is a 360 animated experience about bullying and how we, as bystanders, can make a difference. Immersing the audience in a world adjacent to our own, you are challenged to think and take action. How can we be part of the solution and not be part of the problem?