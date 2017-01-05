Trendnet plugs into USB-C ecosystem with five new accessories

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Photo by Trendnet

If you're in the market for ways to get more out of the USB-C ports on your new MacBook Pro (or any computer that has USB-C ports for that matter), Trendnet has a few things to offer.

The company announced today at CES 2017 a series of five USB-C hubs and adapters. The top four are set to be available by the end of February. UK and Australian details were not announced, and prices in parentheses here are approximate conversions:

Unfortunately, there are no adapters or hubs with SD card slots or Gigabit Ethernet ports. But you can find those with these adapters instead.