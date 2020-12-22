Treasury Department leaders targeted in SolarWinds hack, report says

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The scope of a sophisticated Russian hacking campaign that has penetrated several US federal agencies and private companies continues to be revealed. The hackers managed to break into the email system used by senior leadership at the Treasury Department, according to a report Monday from The New York Times.

The Treasury Department acknowledged it had "suffered a serious breach, beginning in July," Sen. Ron Wyden reportedly said following a briefing for the Senate Finance Committee, adding that "full depth" of the hack isn't known. Wyden added that the department learned about the breach from Microsoft, which runs much of its communications software, according to the Times. The hackers were reportedly able to access to the email system by manipulating internal software keys.

The Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.