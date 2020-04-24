CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Disney reshuffles Marvel movies Disney fireworks stream Coronavirus updates Zoom calls increase Hubble space telescope LG Velvet phone

Travis Scott event in Fortnite: How to watch the encore and find the Giant Astro Heads

The rapper dropped new tracks in a jaw-dropping concert. Catch the next show at midnight.

Listen
- 02:43
Fortnite Travis Scott

Play some Fortnite and listen to a new track from Travis Scott.

 Epic Games

Fortnite events aren't only for players to check out new content from developer Epic Games. The popular battle royale game has also played host to multiple premieres and collaborations, from a never-before-seen clip of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to the first episode of Chance the Rapper's reboot of Punk'd on Quibi

On Thursday, Travis Scott debuted his new music in an event called the Astronomical experience in Fortnite. Scott used the game to create the psychedelic event inspired by Cactus Jack's creations, which is the rapper's nickname and the name of his record label. 

According to Epic, 12.3 million players participated in Thursday's concert. 

An encore of the show happened Friday morning for those who missed it the first time. Epic tweeted Friday evening it will have another encore set for 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. 

When did Travis Scott's Astronomical start?

The show started at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 23.  The event lasted approximately 10 minutes and consisted of a giant Travis Scott rapping as players bounced, flew and swam in an event that could rival playing Fortnite on mushrooms. 

Fortnite Travis Scott

The event happened on land, see and air. 

 Epic Games

The show also had hints to previous Fortnite season-ending events such as the volcano eruption and black hole that led to the game being shut down in 2019. The concert even featured a shot of the original map of the island. 

I missed the show, now what?  

To experience the Astronomical experience for yourself, Epic Games scheduled more encores for the concert. They are:

  • 12 a.m. ET/9 a.m. PT Friday
  • 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT Saturday
  • 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Saturday

Is there any Travis Scott loot? 

Yes. Players who attend the Astronomical event will receive the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two new loading screens.

Fortnite Travis Scott

Get this free loot for just dropping in. 

 Epic Games

The rapper will be part of Fortnite's Icon Series that lets players purchase Travis Scott skins and other cosmetics in the game's item shop on Tuesday. 

Scott tweeted an image of his in-game skin on Monday. 

Epic added the Travis Scott skin and the Astronomical Bundle to the Fortnite Item shop on Thursday before the event started. The skin alone is 1,500 V-Bucks, or approximately $15, and the bundle is 3,500 V-Bucks, or approximately $35, and comes with the skin, the Astro Jack outfit, Astroworld back bling and Cactus Jack back bling.  

Starting on Tuesday, there will be a set of Astronomical challenges for players to complete. Rewards include a new Travis Scott spray and emote. Players will have until Sunday to complete these challenges.

Fortnite Travis Scott

Some of the loot players get for completing the Astronomical challenges

 Epic Games

Bounce off different Giant Astro Heads

Fortnite Travis Scott

That's one big head. 

 Epic Games

There are five giant, golden Travis Scott heads all around Sweaty Sands, where the concert will take place. To find the Astro Heads, check the map below on where to go. 

Fortnite Astro Heads

Where to find the five Giant Astro Heads.

 Epic Games

Visit the stage north of Sweaty Sands

Just to the north of Sweaty Sands is a large island. That's where the stage is for the Travis Scott event. Stop by when you're on the hunt for the Giant Astro Heads. 

Dance for 10s on the dance floor at The Yacht

The Yacht is one of the new areas added to Fortnite this season. The fancy big boat has some loot as well as a dance floor, so stop by. 

Now playing: Watch this: Facebook Gaming app launching, SpaceX historic mission...
1:58