Travis Scott event in Fortnite: How to watch and find the Giant Astro Heads

Fortnite events aren't only for players to check out new content from developer Epic Games. The popular battle royale game has also played host to multiple premieres and collaborations, from a never-before-seen clip of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to the first episode of Chance the Rapper's rebooted of Punk'd on Quibi.

On Thursday, Travis Scott will debut his newest track, Astronomical, in Fortnite. Scott used the game to create the Astronomical experience inspired by Cactus Jack's creations, which is the rapper's nickname and the name of his record label.

When does Travis Scott's Astronomical start?

The show starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 23. Players can drop in for the event 30 minutes before it begins. Like other Fortnite events, don't expect this event to last that long.

What if I miss the event?

Epic Games will repeat the event on Saturday, April 25, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Is there any Travis Scott loot?

Yes. Players who attend the event Astronomical event will receive the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two new loading screens.

The rapper will be part of Fortnite's Icon Series that lets players purchase Travis Scott's skins and other cosmetics in the game's Item Shop on Tuesday.

Travis Scoot tweeted Monday an image of his in-game skin.

TOOK IT STRAIGHT FROM OUTSIDE STRAIGHT TO THE COUCH CACTUS JACK FOR FORTNITE https://t.co/igthHpDLM2 pic.twitter.com/237EIy6FwJ — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 20, 2020

Starting on Tuesday, there will be a set of Astronomical challenges for players to complete. Rewards include a new Travis Scott spray and emote. Players will have until Sunday to complete these challenges.

Bounce of different Giant Astro Heads

There are five giant, golden Travis Scott heads all around Sweaty Sands, where the concert will take place. To find the Astro Heads, check the map below on where to go.

Visit the Stage north of Sweaty Sands

Just to the north of Sweaty Sands is a large island. That's where the stage is for the Travis Scott event. Stop by when you're on the hunt for the Giant Astro Heads.

Dance for 10s on the dance floor at The Yacht

The Yacht is one of the new areas added to Fortnite this season. The fancy big boat has some loot as well as a dance floor. Stop by to do some dancing and hopefullym you don't get shot by other players.