Travis Scott event in Fortnite: How to watch and get loot

Fortnite events aren't only for players to check out new content from developer Epic Games. The popular battle royale game has also played host to multiple premieres and collaborations, from a never-before-seen clip of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to the first episode of Chance the Rapper's rebooted of Punk'd on Quibi.

On Thursday, Travis Scott will debut his newest track, Astronomical, in Fortnite. Scott used the game to create the Astronomical experience inspired by Cactus Jack's creations, which is the rapper's nickname and the name of his record label.

When does Travis Scott's Astronomical start?

The show starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 23. Players can drop in for the event 30 minutes before it begins. Like other Fortnite events, don't expect this event to last that long.

What if I miss the event?

Epic Games will repeat the event on Saturday, April 25, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Is there any Travis Scott loot?

Yes. Players who attend the event Astronomical event will receive the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two new loading screens.

Starting on Tuesday, there will be a set of Astronomical challenges for players to complete. Rewards include a new Travis Scott spray and emote.

The rapper will be part of Fortnite's Icon Series that lets players purchase Travis Scott's skins and other cosmetics in the game's Item Shop on Tuesday.