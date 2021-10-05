Trailer for Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon reveals past Targaryens

HBO Max

It's been more than two years since Game of Thrones came to its fiery end, but HBO wants you to get ready for your next trip to Westeros. HBO Max prequel show House of the Dragon got its first trailer on Tuesday, ahead of the streaming service's Oct. 26 European launch.

The show takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon starts before the events of Game of Thrones, the fantasy series based on George R.R. Martin's novels, and focuses on the dragon-riding royal family (Daenerys Targaryen's ancestors). It's adapted from Martin's 2018 Targaryen history, Fire & Blood Vol. 1.

The cast includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Savannah Steyn, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan and Theo Nate have also joined the cast as members of the Velaryon family, HBO said Tuesday.

The 10-episode first season will air on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.