Pixar Animation Studios

What's it like to work at Pixar creating animated classics like Finding Nemo, Toy Story, Inside Out and The Incredibles?

A new Disney Plus docuseries, Inside Pixar, goes behind the scenes to turn the camera on the people, artistry and culture of the famed animation house based in Emeryville, California.

"There are so many moving parts," one employee says in a new trailer that dropped Wednesday. "Every detail that you see on screen ... 75 people have argued about it."

The series, produced by Pixar Animation Studios and directed by Erica Milsom and Tony Kaplan, consists of four collections of stories centered on a central theme. The first collection, streaming Friday, is titled "Inspired" and explores sparks of inspiration and the journey from idea to execution.