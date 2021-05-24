Eternals trailer hints at Marvel heroes' long history on Earth

Marvel Studios

The first full trailer for Marvel's Eternals, out Monday, follows the apparent millennia the main characters have been living on Earth while hiding their identities. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is directed by Chloé Zhao, who recently won a pair of Oscars for Nomadland. Eternals hits theaters on Nov. 5.

The immortal aliens have apparently integrated themselves into various Earth cultures and quietly helped humanity progress without interfering directly. The events of Avengers: Endgame convince them to step into the spotlight.

The sentimental, majestic trailer ends on a light note as Sprite (Lia McHugh) wonders aloud who'll lead that team now that Steve Rogers and Iron Man are gone.

"I could lead them," says Ikaris (Richard Madden). After a pause, his fellow Eternals burst out laughing.

The cast also includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos and Don Lee as Gilgamesh. Kit Harington plays human character Dane Whitman, who becomes sword-wielding hero Black Knight in the comics.

Eternals will be the 26th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and the third film in the MCU's Phase Four.

We didn't get any MCU movies in 2020, but they're coming back in a big way in the latter half of 2021. Along with Eternals, Black Widow is coming to theaters and Disney Plus Premiere Access in July. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings reaches theaters in September, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming in December.