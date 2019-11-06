Screenshot/CNET

Babies are creepy. Well, lifelike baby dolls are creepy, anyway.

In the trailer out Wednesday for Servant, a series from M. Night Shyamalan coming to Apple TV Plus, a couple has apparently lost their infant son and replaced him with a doll as a means of coping. The doll, though, might not be the issue. In the trailer, they hire a nanny to take care of him. An ominous voiceover says, "do you know who you have welcomed into your home?"

Plus, Rupert Grint is in there too.

Servant comes to Apple TV Plus Nov. 28.