Track your stress with a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, now just $199

Just because you're stuck at home in self-isolation, that doesn't mean you may not want a smartwatch. I have barely left my apartment in over three weeks, and yet I still wear my Apple Watch every day, since I still like notifications and fitness information on my wrist. If you've been thinking about getting a smartwatch for yourself -- and especially if you're an Android user -- I have a pretty good deal here for you. Microsoft is offering the . That's about 30% off the usual $279 price.

The main reason I am jazzed about the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is that it features Samsung's stress meter. The watch can keep tabs on your overall stress level using heart rate variability. Keep in mind that it's not measuring your emotional state, but it can be handy nonetheless, especially considering the time we are living in. If your watch is reporting that your stress levels are elevated (and for goodness' sake, why wouldn't they be right now?) then perhaps check out a free year of meditation sessions with the Balance app or chat for free with an empathic stranger using the HearMe app.

If you want to slap an Active 2 onto your wrist, you have a few options. The $199 price is for the 40mm version, which you can get in a handful of colors including aqua black, cloud silver and pink gold. If you'd prefer the 44mm version, you can get that in cloud silver for $209.

There's a lot more under the hood of this watch than a stress meter, of course. It can track 39 different kinds of workouts and features a sleep tracker plus Samsung's Bixby AI assistant. You can read all the details in the CNET review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

