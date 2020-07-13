Sarah Tew/CNET

The Fitbit brand is synonymous with fitness bands, but the company also offers a few wearables that look more like watches. A bigger screen usually means a bigger price, but not today: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . It normally sells for $160; this ties the all-time low.

You can get the watch at that price in white, blue or mulberry. If you want a few additional color choices, head to Best Buy, where .

As noted, this Fitbit has the look of a smartwatch, but with many of the great fitness features Fitbit is known for. It can track your steps, sleep stages, heart rate and just about every kind of exercise (including swimming), though take note that it doesn't have built-in GPS. If you want super-precise pacing and distance info, you'll need to bring along your phone.

Speaking of which, the Versa Lite serves up all the usual kinds of notifications: text messages, phone calls, reminders and so on. You can also use the watch to control music playback (play, pause, track-skip).

Fitbit promises at least four days of operation before you'll need to recharge the watch, though that can vary depending on what features you use.

If you're wondering how this compares with other models in the lineup, here's your answer: Fitbit Versa Lite vs. Inspire HR vs. Charge 3: Which is best? Although the Versa Lite wasn't the top pick in that roundup, remember that that comparison was based on its $160 retail price.

At $100, this is a pretty attractive option.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Fitbit's new Versa Lite, Inspire and Ace 2 go for affordable

Set up a simple home gym with this resistance-band set for $15

Kikilive

In the early days of the pandemic, when everyone was looking for home alternatives to the gym, resistance bands were a popular option -- and hard to come by. They were also selling at much higher prices than usual.

Thankfully, while the home-gym need is still there, the inflation is not: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller RuRuYunYe has the with promo code C25WAQS7. That's an $11 savings, and it applies to the other two color options as well. (The multicolor set will cost you $2 more, however.)

The set includes five bands of varying resistance, with two hand-grips, two ankle straps, a door anchor and a carrying case. Put them all together and you can perform a pretty amazing array of exercises -- not just at home, but anywhere you might travel. (If travel ever becomes a thing again.)

As home gyms go, they don't come much cheaper than this.

