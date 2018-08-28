TP-Link teams with Intel for high-speed Archer C2700 router

TP-Link

TP-Link is using an Intel chip to turn your home Wi-Fi speeds up to 11.

The TP-Link Archer C2700 Wi-Fi Router is the company's first collaboration with the chipmaker, and uses Intel's Home Wi-Fi chipset to achieve theoretical speeds of up to 1,733 megabits per second. Specifically, it's a dual-band router that promises 1,733 Mbps on the 5GHz band and 800 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band.

Announced Tuesday, the router will use other high-end features to keep that speed stable, such as band steering to direct different devices to the optimal signal, and airtime fairness to evenly distribute the signal to different devices.

You'll be able to control the router with an app, or with a voice command to any smart device with Amazon's assistant, Alexa. The Archer C2700 is also compatible with online rulemaker IFTTT, so you can theoretically change settings automatically when your other smart devices sense that you've arrived home. The router will be secured with the company's HomeCare service.

The C2700 will use external antennas to deliver four simultaneous data streams and promises high performance to all of your home's devices, with no lag. You'll be able to get your hands on the C2700 soon, as TP-Link is promising it this winter for a reasonable $170 -- even less than TP-Link's highly competent $220 Archer C3150 V2, which we reviewed back in March.