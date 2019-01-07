TP-Link's Kasa smart home expands with 7 new products at CES 2019

TP-Link Kasa

TP-Link's Kasa line of smart home products is expanding this year, with the addition of multiple new devices. We've tested TP-Link's smart plugs and even a smart power strip, and found them reliable and easy to use with the well-designed Kasa app. At CES, the company is showing off seven new products.

The lineup includes a video doorbell, wire-free outdoor security camera, a highly affordable indoor security camera system, a light switch with built-in voice assistant, an in-wall outlet, an outdoor plug and an LED light strip. Rounding out its current offering of smart cameras, bulbs, lighting and plugs, these new products will be available throughout the first half of 2019.

Kasa Smart Video Doorbell

Kasa's doorbell comes equipped with a 2K resolution high definition image sensor with HDR and infrared LEDs for day and night vision. It features a built-in microphone and speaker with noise and echo control for two-way audio. There is face detection in the AI engine of the doorbell, and it can be trained to recognize faces and alert you to strangers. The doorbell comes with two days of free video history and you can choose to upgrade that plan through a Kasa Care subscription. The doorbell is expected to be released in the first half of 2019. Pricing information is not yet available.

TP-Link Kasa

Kasa Smart Wire-Free Outdoor Security Camera System

Powered by a rechargeable battery, the Kasa security camera system is sold with one, two or three cameras and a hub. The cameras support 1080p HD live video and include two-way audio, as well as night vision. View your camera's recordings in the Kasa app on your iOS or Android device. The camera hub increases the camera's battery life and adds a siren feature and audio recordings that mimic occupancy in your home. Recorded clips are free with two-day storage and you can purchase 14 or 30 day plans. The system is expected to be released in the first half of 2019. Pricing information is not yet available.

TP-Link Kasa

Kasa Smart Spot Indoor Security Camera

Kasa's new indoor camera boasts a 1080p HD security camera, with two-way audio, 130-degree wide-angle video and night vision, that allows you to keep an eye on your things at home. Stream live video on your smartphone, Alexa- or Google Assistant-supported displays. Set multiple activity zones, receive instant alerts and snapshots when motion or audio is detected and save the activity as a snapshot for up to 3 hours. Easily upgrade for video recordings, cloud storage and other great features with Kasa Care subscription plans. The Kasa Smart Spot Indoor Security Camera (KC100) is expected to be released in Spring, 2019 with an MSRP of $50.

TP-Link Kasa

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch with Voice Assistant

Interestingly, Kasa hasn't announced which assistant will be living in its new light switch, but the team does say it will include two built-in microphones and a speaker. You'll be able to integrate with the assistant directly at the switch. The design is similar to the Ecobee Switch Plus we reviewed last year. The switch also includes motion detection via an occupancy sensor and comes with a night light. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch with Voice Assistant is expected in the first half of 2019. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Tp-Link Kasa

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Outlet

Kasa's Wi-Fi Power Outlet is an in-wall outlet that replaces your dumb traditional version. Just like Kasa's other outlets and switches it includes automation, scheduling and voice assistant smarts. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Outlet will be available in February 2019 with an MSRP of $40.

TP-Link Kasa

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug

This new outdoor plug includes two individually controllable and weather-resistant sockets. Outdoor plugs are a great way to automate and schedule powering on and off patio lights, holiday decor and other outdoor devices. You'll get automat, scheduling and voice assistant compatibility in the Kasa app. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug will be available February 2019 with an MSRP of $45.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Strip

Kasa's light strip is 2 meters long and comes with eight individually controllable sections. You can set each to a different color, brightness level or lighting effect. The Kasa app links these lights with your other Kasa lights or plugs to create a whole room or whole home scene. The Kasa Smart Light Strip will be available in the first half of 2019. Pricing information is not yet available.

Kasa smart AI features will be added to the Kasa Care subscription plans throughout 2019. This includes features like person detection, facial recognition and video summaries. Kasa is certainly making a big push into smart home cameras and offering even more solutions for power and lighting. We'll be sure to test all these new products out at the CNET Smart Home in the coming year.

