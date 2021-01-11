TP-Link adds a doorbell and five other smart home devices at CES 2021

TP-Link

CES

TP-Link just introduced six new smart home products at CES 2021. The devices include three new cameras, specifically a doorbell, an outdoor camera and a pan/tilt camera, as well as two light switches and an outdoor plug.

Here's the complete list of all of the newly announced devices:

Kasa Smart Doorbell (KD110): It has person detection and local and cloud storage. The local storage supports microSD cards up to 128GB and the cloud storage is fee-based, although TP-Link hasn't shared how much it will cost yet.

Kasa Cam Outdoor with 24/7 Recording (KC420WS): The weather-resistant Cam Outdoor has 2K HD video streaming and local and cloud storage options like the doorbell, but this one allows for microSD cards up to 256GB.

Kasa Spot Pan Tilt with 24/7 Recording (KC410S): This camera has 2K HD streaming and the same local and cloud storage (this one supports cards up to 256GB). It also offers a motion tracking feature that is supposed to follow activity, as well as a "Patrol Mode" that monitors specific angles you set as it pans around.

Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch (KS220M): This light switch claims to do a lot of the work for you, including automatically adjusting lights for you based on motion activity and ambient light. It's also supposed to gradually fade the light off as it gets dark.

Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch with 3-Way Dimmer Kit (KS230KIT): This devices supports three-way light switches and offers the same features as the Smart Dimmer Switch, as well as Alexa Google Assistant

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (KP401): This weatherproof outdoor smart plug claims a "long Wi-Fi range" and offers the basics like on/off scheduling from the Kasa Smart app.

TP-Link says all of these new products "will become available throughout 2021 at competitive price points," so check back for updates on pricing and availability, as well as full product reviews.