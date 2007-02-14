Toyota looks beyond the Prius

Toyota

We're starting to get hyped for the Geneva auto show, and Toyota has helped us out with a little preshow tease about its Hybrid X concept car. Unfortunately, it's only a tease, with very little information. According to Green Car Congress, Toyota will use the show to reaffirm its commitment to building more environmentally-friendly cars. The Hybrid X is supposed to display a new design language for hybrids and showcase new technology. Toyota's development of the Hybrid X suggests the company is looking beyond the Prius for future uniquely hybrid cars.

From the picture released by Toyota, it seems the newest rage in concept cars will be transparent canopies and body components, as we saw in the Chevy Volt at the Detroit Auto Show. We will have full coverage of the Geneva auto show on CNET Car Tech, starting March 6.

(Source: Green Car Congress)