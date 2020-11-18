Toy Story is 25 years old! Celebrate by buying Pixar movies for half-off

Fandango Now

The eternal question: How cheap does a movie need to be for you to buy it rather than renting? Does it make a difference if it's a classic, like pretty much any Pixar film? Right now, if you head over to Fandango Now or Vudu, you can get any of about . That's the Fandango page -- you can also find them at . The occasion is the 25th anniversary of Toy Story, which I hope makes you feel very old.

This deal runs through Sunday, Nov. 22, after which they pop back to the normal price. Be aware that you can find some of these movies for $10 elsewhere as well. I spot-checked iTunes and found that Apple was offering some of these for $10. And they're $10 at Amazon as well, with a big catch: They're only in HD, not 4K.

Here are all the $10 Pixar movies:













































And here's a deal I didn't find anywhere else: You can snag the , which is 56% off. Grab it now so you and the kids have something to watch over and over through the holidays.

