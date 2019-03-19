Toy Story 4 trailer: The toys are back in town

The toys are back in town -- again. On Good Morning America on Tuesday, an all-new, full-length trailer for Toy Story 4 came out to play.

The upcoming film is the fourth movie in the iconic toys-come-to-life movie series. Tom Hanks teturns as Woody the cowboy, with Tim Allen as his spaceman friend, Buzz Lightyear. New toys include Forky the spork (Tony Hale) and carnival prizes Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele).

In this trailer, Bonnie and her family go on an RV trip, and somewhere out on the road, Forky decides to bail out. Woody goes after him (because that's who Woody is) and ends up finding a new-look Bo Peep (Annie Potts) in an antiques store, along with an unnerving talking doll and a small army of terrifying ventriloquist dummies. So anyone who was worried this franchise had run out of ideas... not even close.

In a previous trailer, released after the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, Buzz Lightyear found himself on display with the carnival prizes.

Toy Story 4 opens in Australia on June 20 and in the US and UK on June 21.