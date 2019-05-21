CNET también está disponible en español.

Toy Story 4 trailer hints at road trip adventure

Another trailer for Toy Story 4 dropped Tuesday.

Hapless new pal Forky will spark Toy Story 4's adventure, as Woody and the gang set out to rescue him.

Disney released another trailer for Toy Story 4 on Tuesday, giving us more hints of about the quest to find a new pal who's lost.

The fourth movie in the 24-year-old Pixar series sends Woody the cowboy (Tom Hanks), space legend Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and their pals on another adventure, this time to track down Forky the spork (Tony Hale).

Toy Story 4 opens in Australia on June 20 and in the US and UK on June 21.

