Toy Story 4 teaser trailer arrives, reveals Forky

The teaser trailer for Pixar's Toy Story 4 dropped Monday, hinting at a turbulent relationship between our heroes and reluctant new toy Forky.

Our old heroes are happily living with Bonnie after Andy passed them onto her at the end of Toy Story 3, but Forky (played by Tony Hale of Arrested Development) is a spork-turned-craft-project who doesn't identify as a toy at all, so he'd prefer not to go on any adventures.

"A utensil's existential crisis?" said Hale of the role. "I'm in!"

Pixar

Director Josh Cooley admitted that 2010's threequel seemed like the final chapter.

Pixar

"And it was the end of Woody's story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning," he said in a release Monday. "Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring."

Earlier this month, Tom Hanks (who's played Woody since the 1995 original) hinted that the fourth movie's ending "is a moment in history."

The trailer will make its big screen debut with Ralph Breaks the Internet, in theaters Nov. 21, while Toy Story 4 is set to release on June 20, 2019 in Australia and June 21, 2019 in the US and UK.

It's also set to be among the first new movies on the Disney+ streaming service, scheduled to arrive in 2019.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.

First published Nov. 12, 6:00 a.m. PT.

Update, 6: 36 a.m. PT: Adds details about Forky, quotes from Hale and Cooley, character poster.