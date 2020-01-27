Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Technically, the war story 1917 wasn't truly a one-shot movie, but it has everybody talking about the daring one-take filming technique. The crew of the ISS seems to have taken some inspiration from that style of filmmaking.

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA astronaut Drew Morgan hosted an hour-long, one-take tour of the ISS. ESA released the video on Sunday.

"This is the first tour of the International Space Station with two astronauts presenting and the first done in a single take," ESA said. It starts in a Soyuz spacecraft and ends in the cupola, an observation area. An overlay map of the station helps you keep track of the locations.

The astronauts used two cameras and filmed the video at the start of 2020. While the tour was filmed in a single take, the final video switches between views from each camera, so it's not a continuous sweep like you may have seen with 1917.

If you're impatient, you can use ESA's convenient timestamp shortcuts to move ahead to your favorite part, whether that's the toilet or a view of Earth out the cupola windows.

Space fans should take the time to enjoy the whole grand tour. If you ever get a chance to visit the space station, you'll sure know your way around.