Apple event reveals iPad Pro 2021 Apple AirTags iMac gets bright colors, first redesign since 2012 Venmo OKs cryptocurrencies Child tax credit's monthly check

Touch ID coming to the iMac through new wireless keyboard

At its Spring Loaded event, Apple reveals that the desktop is getting Touch ID for the first time.

Listen
- 00:39
Apple Touch ID for iMac

Ready to use Touch ID on your iMac? On Tuesday, Apple said its wireless keyboard will be bringing it to your machine. 

 Apple
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Through Apple's latest wireless keyboards, users will be able to use Touch ID on desktop iMacs for the first time, Apple said Tuesday during its virtual Spring Loaded event

The company said its new Magic Keyboards with Touch ID capability will let users quickly change to a different user profile with the touch of a finger, and will also include the company's familiar Magic Trackpad feature. Apple also touted the security of its fingerprint data.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple debuts all-new colorful iMacs
15:45

"Wireless fingerprint data transmission is made possible by a secure processor in the keyword. It communicates directly with the secure enclave," the company said, "creating an encrypted channel to protect your fingerprint data from end to end."

See also