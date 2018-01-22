Way before Wi-Fi and touch-screen phones, we old folks used something called floppy drives to save data on flexible floppy discs. If that sounds arcane to you, get ready for something even more bizarre.

Paweł Zadrożniak created a musical instrument from floppy drives called the Floppotron to play tributes to some of his favorite songs, including this new homage to the band Toto's 1982 hit "Africa."

In a video posted Saturday, the Floppotron uses its 64 floppy drives, 8 hard disks and 2 scanners to play the tune.

The sounds coming from Floppotron's motors running at different speeds makes the popular song sound more like an industrial dance mix rather than the yacht rock it's called today.

Previously, the Floppotron has covered the songs "Born to Be Wild," "Sweet Dreams," the "Ghostbusters" theme song and more recently, the "Game of Thrones" theme song.