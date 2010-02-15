We have to give props to Toshiba for being first on the fast-phone dancefloor with the Snapdragon-powered Toshiba TG01, but its resistive touchscreen and clumsy user interface left it to boogie alone.
The Toshiba TG02 definitely improves on its older sibling, but with Windows Phone 7 Series stealing the limelight and the HTC HD2 always on our minds, we think the TG02 might have to practice its solos.
The TG02 has a capacitive 4.1-inch touch screen plus Wi-Fi, HSPA, and more.
Read more of "Toshiba TG02 early review: Rear Windows" on Crave UK
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.