Toshiba TG02 early review: Rear Windows

We have to give props to Toshiba for being first on the fast-phone dancefloor with the Snapdragon-powered Toshiba TG01, but its resistive touchscreen and clumsy user interface left it to boogie alone.

The Toshiba TG02 definitely improves on its older sibling, but with Windows Phone 7 Series stealing the limelight and the HTC HD2 always on our minds, we think the TG02 might have to practice its solos.

The TG02 has a capacitive 4.1-inch touch screen plus Wi-Fi, HSPA, and more.

