Topher Grace co-creates spectacular Star Wars trailer supercut with all 8 movies

Lucasfilm

Star Wars superfan Topher Grace co-created a five-minute tribute to the saga so far over the weekend, using footage from all eight movies.

The trailer, edited by BlacKkKlansman star Grace and friend Jeff Yorkes, cuts together moments from Episodes 1 to 8, along with bits from spinoffs Rogue One and Solo.

And it's pretty wonderful.

The lion's share of the footage is from the Original Trilogy, but it cleverly inserts footage from the prequels into Luke Skywalker's chat with Obi-Wan Kenobi from A New Hope and continues in that vein.

It even uses some deleted scenes, like Luke looking up at a Star Destroyer and meeting doomed pal Biggs on Tatooine in the original movie, along with finishing off his lightsaber in Return of the Jedi.

One beautiful aspect is how it highlights some of the themes and repeated imagery -- particularly the parallels between Obi-Wan/Darth Vader and Luke/Kylo Ren lightsaber duels in A New Hope and The Last Jedi.

But you should just watch it and lose yourself in a galaxy far, far away for five minutes.

"10 movies. 2 nerds. 1 weekend (when our wives were out of town). Enjoy… #everypartofthebuffalo," he tweeted Tuesday, in the wake of BlacKkKlansman's Oscar win.

It's not the first time Grace has worked his editing skills on Star Wars -- he edited the prequels into an 85-minute movie in 2012 (and inspired some fans to undertake similar projects). He also worked his magic on the overlong Hobbit trilogy last year, whittling an eight hour experience down to two.