Emil Michael, senior vice president of Uber and a close ally of CEO Travis Kalanick, will leave the company.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick talks about leading one of the biggest ride-hailing companies in the world at the Vanity Fair Summit.

 Screengrab by Dara Kerr

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is losing one of his key lieutenants. 

As the company mulls Kalanick's future role with the ride-sharing startup, one of his allies, Senior Vice President Emil Michael, will leave the company, Uber confirmed. The story was originally reported by Reuters

The news comes as Uber's board met on Sunday to consider recommendations provided by former US Attorney General Eric Holder. The company is expected to release the recommendations in a report on Tuesday. Uber has dealt with a myriad of controversies, including an alleged culture of sexual harassment and unprofessional business practices. 

A spokesman for Uber declined to comment beyond the confirmation. 

