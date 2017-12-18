CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
Toys and Games

It’s un-elfin’-believable what toys can do now

This year's top holiday toys come to life in new ways by responding to voice and motion commands.

Droids listen for orders. Monkeys kiss back. Baby dolls refuse food. 

This year, the coolest toys under the tree have a life of their own.

Motion, sound and RFID sensors are packed into some of the hottest holiday toys -- giving playtime new personality without the need for an app. For the inside scoop on how tech is transforming toyland, we go to the experts at the North Pole. Bridgie the Elf breaks down the trend in the video below:

Now Playing: Watch this: Top holiday toys come to life with sensors galore
3:56
Sphero Mini
18
Best gifts for kids, or anyone else who likes fun
Next Article: Reddit another hotspot for misinformation in 2016, study says