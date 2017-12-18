It’s un-elfin’-believable what toys can do now

Droids listen for orders. Monkeys kiss back. Baby dolls refuse food.

This year, the coolest toys under the tree have a life of their own.

Motion, sound and RFID sensors are packed into some of the hottest holiday toys -- giving playtime new personality without the need for an app. For the inside scoop on how tech is transforming toyland, we go to the experts at the North Pole. Bridgie the Elf breaks down the trend in the video below: