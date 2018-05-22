Top Tuesday tech deals: Roku TVs on sale, $100 off Apple Watch Series 1 and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

Happy Tuesday. Memorial Day is just over the horizon, and with the unofficial start of summer comes plenty of tech deals. We've poked around a bit, sifted through the bargain bin (so to speak) and come up with a few sales worthy of attention.

Roku TVs on sale at Best Buy: Roku is our favorite smart TV operating system because it's dead simple and has every video streaming app under the sun (except iTunes, of course). And that simple, zippy interface is built right into a variety of TVs from TCL, Sharp and Insignia (Best Buy's house brand), many of which are on sale at Best Buy this week. That includes the 2017 TCL S405 line, which we liked as a bargain pick when we reviewed it last year. You can score the 43-inch version of that model for $280 at Best Buy and Amazon, and even cheaper at Rakuten:

Apple Watch Series 1 42mm for $179 at Walmart ($100 off): We may well get a new Apple Watch later this year. In the meantime, you can get $100 off the 38mm or 42mm version of the entry-level 2017 version. Yes, it lacks the GPS and full waterproofing of the Series 3 version, but at this price -- cheaper than the new Fitbit Versa -- who cares. (Read the full review of the Apple Watch Series 1 here.)

UE Roll 2 wireless speaker for $62 at Amazon ($37 off): One of our favorite portable waterproof wireless speakers (read the CNET review of the UE Roll 2) is marked a third off for the "black volcano" model, while the other colors maintain their $100 list price. You can save even more by getting certain colors in certified refurbished versions as little as $43.

Anker Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $17 at Amazon: Have an iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or any recent Samsung Galaxy phone? Just sit them in this cradle and they'll juice up. Charging isn't super quick, but for overnight (or at your office desk), it's a great way to stay topped off while being able to see the screen.

Anker SoundsBuds Slim for $20.49 at Amazon: With the slightly upgraded SoundBuds Slim Plus ($30) available, the original is on sale for about $5 off. I reviewed this wireless sports headphone and liked it -- you'll be hard-pressed to do better for the price. (Read the full review here).

BeatsX (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) for $65 at Best Buy: These headphones are selling for $100 at Amazon. But if you want to save $35, you can pick them up at a Best Buy. (Read our full review here).

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation for $150 at Amazon ($30 off): I reviewed the HD 4.50 and gave it high marks. If you can't afford the Bose QuietComfort 35 or Sony WH-1000XM2, this is a good alternative. You can also buy it at Best Buy for $150. (Read our full review here).

Expired deals

Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector for $250 at Amazon ($100 off): We haven't reviewed this projector, but we found a lot to like about its big brother, the $800 Nebula Mars. And while this model is limited to DVD-level 480p resolution, the fact that it's literally the size of a can of soda has us ready to take the plunge with the $100 price cut at Amazon today.



Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $55 at Amazon ($14 off): Apparently, Sunday May 20 was National Streaming Day, and Roku was using it as an excuse to discount some of their video streamers. At $15 off, the company's Streaming Stick Plus is a phenomenal deal. The 2017 model delivers crisp 4K video and has every app you could want. It's an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice, too: Read the full review for more.



LG UP-875 4K Blu-ray Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray Player for $80 ($120 off at Best Buy): We reviewed and gave high marks to the LG UP-870, which is identical to this model.

Logitech Harmony Ultimate One universal remote for $80 ($170 off at Best Buy): Yes, there's a newer version of this remote and no, it doesn't come with the Harmony Hub (you can add it, however), but this is still a good deal on a high-end IR remote that started out at $250. (Read our full review here).