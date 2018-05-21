Top Monday deals: $100 off Apple Watch Series 1, mini projector for $250

Sarah Tew/CNET

Happy Monday. Memorial Day is just over the horizon, and with the unofficial start of summer comes plenty of tech deals. We've poked around a bit, sifted through the bargain bin (so to speak) and come up with a few sales worthy of attention.

Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector for $250 at Amazon ($100 off): We haven't reviewed this projector, but we found a lot to like about its big brother, the $800 Nebula Mars. And while this model is limited to DVD-level 480p resolution, the fact that it's literally the size of a can of soda has us ready to take the plunge with the $100 price cut at Amazon today.

Apple Watch Series 1 42mm for $179 at Walmart ($100 off): We may well get a new Apple Watch later this year. In the meantime, you can get $100 off the 38mm or 42mm version of the entry-level 2017 version. Yes, it lacks the GPS and full waterproofing of the Series 3 version, but at this price -- cheaper than the new Fitbit Versa -- who cares. (Read the full review of the Apple Watch Series 1 here.)

UE Roll 2 wireless speaker for $62 at Amazon ($37 off): One of our favorite portable waterproof wireless speakers is marked a third off for the "black volcano" model, while the other colors maintain their $100 list price. You can save even more by getting certain colors in certified refurbished versions as little as $43.

Anker Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $17 at Amazon: Have an iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or any recent Samsung Galaxy phone? Just sit them in this cradle and they'll juice up. Charging isn't super quick, but for overnight (or at your office desk), it's a great way to stay topped off while being able to see the screen.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $55 at Amazon ($14 off): Apparently, Sunday May 20 was National Streaming Day, and Roku was using it as an excuse to discount some of their video streamers. At $15 off, the company's Streaming Stick Plus is a phenomenal deal. The 2017 model delivers crisp 4K video and has every app you could want. It's an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice, too: Read the full review for more.

Anker SoundsBuds Slim for $20.49 at Amazon: With the slightly upgraded SoundBuds Slim Plus ($30) available, the original is on sale for about $5 off. I reviewed this wireless sports headphone and liked it -- you'll be hard-pressed to do better for the price. (Read the full review here).

BeatsX (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) for $65 at Best Buy: These headphones are selling for $100 at Amazon. But if you want to save $35, you can pick them up at a Best Buy. (Read our full review here).

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation for $150 at Amazon ($30 off): I reviewed the HD 4.50 and gave it high marks. If you can't afford the Bose QuietComfort 35 or Sony WH-1000XM2, this is a good alternative. You can also buy it at Best Buy for $150. (Read our full review here).

Expired deals

LG UP-875 4K Blu-ray Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray Player for $80 ($120 off at Best Buy): We reviewed and gave high marks to the LG UP-870, which is identical to this model.

Logitech Harmony Ultimate One universal remote for $80 ($170 off at Best Buy): Yes, there's a newer version of this remote and no, it doesn't come with the Harmony Hub (you can add it, however), but this is still a good deal on a high-end IR remote that started out at $250. (Read our full review here).