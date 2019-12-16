Top Gun: Maverick trailer puts Tom Cruise back in the cockpit

Paramount Pictures

"Good morning aviators, this is your captain speaking. Today's exercise is dogfighting." We got our second look at Top Gun: Maverick on Monday, as Paramount Pictures released another trailer the upcoming flyboy sequel starring the ageless Tom Cruise. It seems daring pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell has lost none of his skills since the original Top Gun came out in 1986, and is ready to take our breath away all over again.

This new adventure sees Maverick working as test pilot and training a fresh group of Top Gun graduates. He also encounters Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), who's the son of his late friend Goose.

He also continues to ride a motorcycle without a helmet, which might've been cool in '80s, but just seems irresponsible in 2019.

Cruise unveiled the initial trailer for the movie during San Diego Comic-Con last summer. The movie, which is directed by Oblivion's Joseph Kosinski, hits screens in summer 2020. Along with Cruise and Teller, it'll star Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris.