Top analyst claims that 2020 iPhone will have 5G

While over a year away, Apple's 2020 line of iPhones are already starting to come into focus with a new report from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo providing additional details on what we can expect.

Spotted by MacRumors, next year's lineup will apparently include 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch high-end models (potential successors to the current XS line) as well as a 6.1-inch lower-end model (potentially similar to the current XR). All three screens are said to be OLED.

The iPhone XS currently clocks in at 5.8-inches, the XS Max at 6.5-inches and the XR at 6.1-inches, suggesting that Apple may be shrinking its smallest high-end iPhone and slightly growing its largest model.

The high-end phones will have Qualcomm 5G chips for tapping into next-gen networks, while the lower-end model will still be limited to 4G, according to Kuo. Qualcomm and Apple recently ended their two-year-old legal battle and agreed to a multiyear chipset supply agreement that will allow Apple to incorporate Qualcomm's 5G modems into its products.

Broadcom and Samsung will also be helping provide 5G on the iPhones, with Kuo expecting Apple to have its own modem solution available by "2022 to 2023."

Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhone models this fall. Said to keep the same screen sizes as the current lineup, the new phones are rumored to arrive in September, have three cameras on at least one of the higher-end models to support improved AR experiences, feature to the ability to wirelessly charge other devices from the iPhone and potentially switch from Lightning to USB-C.

Even with the Qualcomm agreement, and Qualcomm 5G chips appearing in Android phones such as Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G, Apple's 2019 iPhones are all currently expected to be 4G LTE devices.

