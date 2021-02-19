Top 5 Friday deals: Free Harry Potter ebooks, a complete home gym for $115, the DJI Pocket 2 for $300, more

Who's good and ready for a weekend right now? 🙋

Before you turn your attention to those much-needed days of leisure (free games, anyone?), let's take a look at some deals that also deserve your attention. There's pretty much everything here that a weekend might need: TV, books, exercise, vlogging and more.

Josh Goldman/CNET The DJI Pocket 2 is the latest version of this beloved tiny-cam. It captures 4K video at up to 60 fps, all of it rock-steady thanks to the built-in 3-axis gimbal. It's kind of like a GoPro married a Steadicam and gave birth to this. The Pocket 2 has held steady at $349 since it debuted a few months ago; the best price I'm seeing elsewhere right now is $329 at Amazon. For a limited time, however, Cheapskate readers can save $50 by applying coupon code FEB50CNET when you get to Adorama's checkout page. (It can be challenging to find the field where that goes. Look at the very top of the Payment box for a link that says, "Do you have a gift card or promo code?" Click it, then use the latter field.) Read more: DJI's Pocket 2 palm-size 4K vlogging cam improves on audio, video for $349

Hisense I'll be honest: a TV this big can be a challenge. First you need a vehicle that can fit it (unless you opt for delivery, which is free). Then you need a stand or wall-mount that can hold it. And let's not forget a room large enough to comfortably accommodate it. (Your couch should be at least 10 feet away.) Challenge(s) accepted? Cool, because huge TVs are awesome! This one runs Android TV, which I think is a great option for those who use Android phones (because familiarity). Among the more notable features: HDR, Google Assistance, DTS Virtual X audio and Bluetooth audio. CNET hasn't reviewed this Hisense model, but some 600 Best Buy customers collectively rated it 4.6 stars. What you'll probably get here is a very decent picture that's fine for everyday viewing. Indeed, as I discussed with CNET TV guru David Katzmaier in an episode of the Cheapskate Show podcast, not everyone cares about having perfect black levels or local-area dimming. Sometimes, size matters more. And when you can get this kind of size for this kind of price? Yes, please.

BodyBoss The BodyBoss consists of a fold-up base that you stand on and resistance bands that you hook to it in various configurations. (The $115 option scores you two bands; I recommend getting the four-band version for just $10 more.) Using a bar or hand grips, you can perform a variety of exercises: curls, squats, tricep extensions, upright rows and so on. There's also a door anchor that expands the regimen into things like pull-downs and flies. By the way, resistance equals 1-30 pounds per pair of bands, depending on how you hook them to the base and the exercise you're doing. CNET hasn't reviewed the BodyBoss, but user ratings around the interwebs are generally very positive. Last time I ran this deal, it was $135 for the four-band version.

This is just a quick reminder that Hoopla Digital is a thing that exists. If you have a library card and your library has a partnership with Hoopla, you can check out a fixed number of ebooks every month. The service just added the entire Harry Potter series, including the script for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. If you never got around to reading these modern-day classics or you've got kids who are now old enough, here's your means of reading them for free.

Radioddity Amazon seller: Radioddity Price: $26 with promo code 26RADDYRW3 With everything going on in Texas right now, we should all be considering our level of emergency-preparedness. One item that's well worth having, in my humble opinion: an AM/FM/NOAA radio, one that can be powered by hand-cranking in case there's no other option. This model offers not only that, but also a solar panel and 2,000-mAh rechargeable battery -- the latter able to emergency-charge your phone or another device via USB. There's an LED flashlight built in and even an "SOS" alarm that can help rescuers find you. Heck, this thing is a Bluetooth speaker, too. Pretty great for the price, I think.

Have a great weekend, cheeps! See you back here on Monday.

