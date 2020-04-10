Tools and home appliances sale up to 40% off at Home Depot, Lowe's and Ace Hardware

Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen

A large number of us are using our time stuck inside to finally -- finally! -- hit some of those household projects that had been perpetually delayed. Thankfully, home improvement stores are still open for business (online, at least), and there are actually plenty of solid deals on everything from tools to appliances to gardening paraphernalia at some of the top retailers.

Home Depot: Get up to 40% off home appliances

Need to replace refrigerators, washing machines, cooking ranges and vacuum cleaners? They've all got some pretty deep discounts available at Home Depot. Personally, I'm eyeing the Dyson Slim Ball Upright Vacuum ($249, save $50) because my "home office" is proving that humans are messier than I ever realized possible. Free appliance delivery is available for purchases of $396 or more.

Lowe's: Save up to 40% on appliances and 30% on tools

Not to be outdone, Lowe's is also giving up to 40% off home appliances with free local delivery for orders of $299 or more and free installation on dishwashers (via a rebate program). Notable savings include this Char-Broil Stainless 5-Burner Gas Grill (just $159, or $90 off). You can also save on select tools up to 30% off.

Ace Hardware: Save 40% on gardening and tools

Compared to their big warehouse competitors, Ace hardware's smaller stores make up with friendly service to help you with for everyday home projects. Use code AFQ2COUP20 to get 15% off select items (like ). They're also celebrating spring with a 40% discount on gardening, outdoor furniture and tools. Deals include this 40-piece DeWalt FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set ($15 for Ace Reward Members, which is free to join).

