Tony Awards: All the winners from theater's biggest night of the year

It's been a long time coming, but after pandemic delays upon delays, the 74th Annual Tony Awards have finally happened. The ceremony actually honored the winners from the 2019-2020 season, given the shutdown that Broadway and other theatrical venues have been on hiatus for almost the entire 2020-2021 season.
With all attendees vaccinated and masked up, the event went ahead safely hosted by award-winning actress Audra McDonald and streamed live on Paramount+. "Like every show on Broadway, our audience is vaxxed and masked," said McDonald. "Masks have made reopening of theaters a reality, after more than 560 nights in the dark. The lights are on and we're back."
Despite a couple of unusual circumstances -- like Aaron Tveit being the only person nominated in his category -- the ceremony went off without a hitch. It also included incredible musical performances from Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, as well as a special Wicked performance from Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.
Check out the winners below!
Best Play
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance -- Winner
Sea Wall/A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Best Revival of a Play
Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune
A Soldier's Play -- WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance -- WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside -- WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play -- WINNER
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance -- WINNER
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance -- WINNER
Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol -- WINNER
Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol -- WINNER
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol -- WINNER
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol -- WINNER
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical -- WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill -- WINNER
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Nevin Steinberg, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
A Christmas Carol, music, Christopher Nightingale -- WINNER
The Inheritance, music, Paul Englishby
The Rose Tattoo, music, Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb
Slave Play, music, Lindsay Jones
The Sound Inside, music, Daniel Kluger
Best Book of a Musical
Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody -- WINNER
Moulin Rouge! The Musical, John Logan
Tina — The Tina Turner Musical, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins
Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Ethan Popp, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical
Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Anthony Van Laast, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical