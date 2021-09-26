Tony Awards: All the winners from theater's biggest night of the year

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

It's been a long time coming, but after pandemic delays upon delays, the 74th Annual Tony Awards have finally happened. The ceremony actually honored the winners from the 2019-2020 season, given the shutdown that Broadway and other theatrical venues have been on hiatus for almost the entire 2020-2021 season.

With all attendees vaccinated and masked up, the event went ahead safely hosted by award-winning actress Audra McDonald and streamed live on Paramount+. "Like every show on Broadway, our audience is vaxxed and masked," said McDonald. "Masks have made reopening of theaters a reality, after more than 560 nights in the dark. The lights are on and we're back."

Despite a couple of unusual circumstances -- like Aaron Tveit being the only person nominated in his category -- the ceremony went off without a hitch. It also included incredible musical performances from Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, as well as a special Wicked performance from Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

Check out the winners below!

Best Play

Grand Horizons

The Inheritance -- Winner

Sea Wall/A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune

A Soldier's Play -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance -- WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play -- WINNER

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance -- WINNER

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance -- WINNER

Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O'Hara, Slave Play

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol -- WINNER

Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol -- WINNER

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol -- WINNER

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol -- WINNER

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Daniel J. Watts, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill -- WINNER

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Nevin Steinberg, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carol, music, Christopher Nightingale -- WINNER

The Inheritance, music, Paul Englishby

The Rose Tattoo, music, Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

Slave Play, music, Lindsay Jones

The Sound Inside, music, Daniel Kluger

Best Book of a Musical

Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody -- WINNER

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, John Logan

Tina — The Tina Turner Musical, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Ethan Popp, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Anthony Van Laast, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical