Netflix Tudum: Rewatch all the peeks Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Stranger Things season 4 teaser China: All cryptocurrency transactions illegal Elon Musk and Grimes 'semi-separated'

Tony Awards: All the winners from theater's biggest night of the year

After a long and difficult wait, the Tony Awards are back.

gettyimages-1343073545

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell performing at the 74th Annual Tony Awards.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

It's been a long time coming, but after pandemic delays upon delays, the 74th Annual Tony Awards have finally happened. The ceremony actually honored the winners from the 2019-2020 season, given the shutdown that Broadway and other theatrical venues have been on hiatus for almost the entire 2020-2021 season.

With all attendees vaccinated and masked up, the event went ahead safely hosted by award-winning actress Audra McDonald and streamed live on Paramount+. "Like every show on Broadway, our audience is vaxxed and masked," said McDonald. "Masks have made reopening of theaters a reality, after more than 560 nights in the dark. The lights are on and we're back."

Despite a couple of unusual circumstances -- like Aaron Tveit being the only person nominated in his category -- the ceremony went off without a hitch. It also included incredible musical performances from Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, as well as a special Wicked performance from Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

Check out the winners below!

Best Play

Grand Horizons
The Inheritance -- Winner
Sea Wall/A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune
A Soldier's Play -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance -- WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play -- WINNER
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance -- WINNER
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance -- WINNER
Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol -- WINNER
Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol -- WINNER
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol -- WINNER

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol -- WINNER
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill -- WINNER
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Nevin Steinberg, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carol, music, Christopher Nightingale -- WINNER
The Inheritance, music, Paul Englishby
The Rose Tattoo, music, Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb
Slave Play, music, Lindsay Jones
The Sound Inside, music, Daniel Kluger

Best Book of a Musical

Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody -- WINNER
Moulin Rouge! The Musical, John Logan
Tina — The Tina Turner Musical, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Ethan Popp, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical -- WINNER
Anthony Van Laast, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical