Tony Awards: Aaron Tveit is the only nominee in his category. He could still lose.

Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Emerson Colonial Theatre

Coronavirus has thrown a spanner in the works when it comes to award season. From amending Oscars eligibility requirements to virtual Emmy Awards ceremonies in September, the industry has been shaken up. But the Tony Awards, Broadway's night of nights, might take the cake with an unusual -- but fitting -- case of the dramatics.

Nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards were announced on Thursday, but a condensed eligibility window following the Broadway League's lockdown mandate in March has left the category of Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role a one-man race.

Aaron Tveit, known best for originating the role of Frank Abagnale Jr. in the stage version of Catch Me If You Can and for his standout performance in Tom Hooper's film adaptation of Les Misérables, was nominated for his role as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Nobody else made the cut.

Despite a strong, vocal fan base and stellar Broadway resumé, Tveit has never won a Tony Award before -- so with all that in mind, you'd think he has it in the bag, right?

Wrong.

There's still a chance Tveit could lose the coveted prize. According to the rules of the Tony Awards, if an actor or actress is running unopposed in their category, they can only win if they garner over 60% of the Tony's voter ballot. If voters abstain and they don't surpass 60% of the votes, the category goes unawarded.

Now, realistically, the chances of this happening are incredibly slim and Tveit can probably order in the champagne and streamers, but it's a fitting reminder that nominations and eligibility remain a contentious issue in the entertainment industry -- now more than ever.