Tons of great Marvel toys and clothes are on sale for 30% off or more today

Marvel

Disney may own the majority of what enters pop culture these days, but that doesn't mean you always have to pay the Disney tax to get merch for your favorite stories. Amazon is running a massive sale on a ton of Marvel toys and clothes today, with a few Star Wars goodies tossed in for good measure. At last count there was included in this sale on Amazon, but here's a look at some of the best deals we could find:

(Save $6)

(Save $10)

(Save $11)

(Save $16)

(Save $17)

(Save $5)

(Save $3)

The entire sale is impressive, if for no other reason than it seems to span just about every Marvel property alongside a smattering of somewhat unusual Star Wars items. There's bound to be something fun in there for the Disney fan in your life, and would probably be perfect to consider giving as a gift this holiday season.